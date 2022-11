Umude posted 16 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Charge.

Umude was inefficient from the floor Saturday and failed to convert any of his attempts from beyond the arc. However, he still posted the Cruise's second-highest scoring total and has now topped 15 points in three consecutive games.