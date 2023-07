The Suns signed Metu to a one-year contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Metu will head to Phoenix after spending the first five seasons of his career in Sacramento. In 2022-23, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes across 66 appearances. Metu will likely compete for backup center role behind Deandre Ayton in 2023-24.