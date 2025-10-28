Gillespie registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Gillespie recorded his first double-double of the season, logging a season-high 32 minutes in the process. Phoenix is basically trying anything to win at this point, having not found a winning formula thus far. Gillespie's playing time has fluctuated wildly to this point, making him a hard player to trust, despite the upside.