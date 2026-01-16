Gillespie finished Thursday's 108-105 loss to Detroit with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Gillespie saw some more shots falling his way with Devin Booker (ankle) watching from the sidelines, and he made the most of the increased opportunity. He hasn't been the most consistent scorer this season, but the third-year guard has been getting it done with the assists (4.8), triples (2.9) and steals (1.5), which is why he's ranked inside the top-60 on the year.