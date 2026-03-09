Suns' Collin Gillespie: Pops for 24 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gillespie ended with 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets.
Gillespie drilled five three-pointers to boost his total in the decisive win, and it's apparent that Jalen Green's return to prominence has had zero effect on Gillespie's production. Although he had a down game against Chicago four days ago, the rest of Gillepie's totals in March have been steady and consistent. The third-year pro is on track for a career year, averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 63 games.
