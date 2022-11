Saric produced four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Friday's 134-133 loss to Utah.

Saric got some decent rebounding numbers in his limited time on the court Friday night. Unfortunately, he just hasn't been able to carve out a large enough rotation spot this season, even with Cameron Johnson (meniscus) missing time. With Torrey Craig playing as well as he is, look for these minimal minutes to continue for the Croatian forward.