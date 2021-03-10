Booker (knee) is likely to play against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

A sprained left knee prevented Booker from participating in the All-Star game, but it seems like he's recovered enough to play in the Suns' first game following the break. Since February, Booker has averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.4 minutes.