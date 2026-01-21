Booker tallied 27 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during the Suns' 116-110 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.

It wasn't the most efficient night for Booker, though he was perfect at the charity stripe and reached the 20-point threshold for a fourth straight game. He is averaging 25.3 points per game this season, though he's shooting a career-worst 30.0 percent from three-point range, and his 45.3 percent field-goal clip is his lowest in a season since the 2017-18 campaign. Jalen Green was cleared to return from an extended absence due to a right hamstring strain, so Booker could get easier looks down the road as the former works his way back to NBA conditioning.