Booker notched 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to the Clippers.

Although Booker had an accurate night, his shot volume was way down in the blowout loss. The Clippers keyed in on him and played smothering defense, hassling Booker for the duration. Neutralizing Booker is a great way to shut down Phoenix's offense, and it worked flawlessly Friday night. More output from Booker's supporting cast will be necessary to keep nights like this from happening.