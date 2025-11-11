Booker posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 121-98 win over the Pelicans.

Booker didn't have a bad shooting performance or anything in this win Monday. However, it was clear the Suns decided to ride the hot hand of Grayson Allen, who finished with a franchise-high 10 three-pointers made en route to 42 points, in this win. This was just the second time Booker didn't reach the 20-point mark this season, but one below-par outing won't affect his fantasy upside. Expect the star guard to remain the focal point of the Suns offense until further notice.