Booker (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Booker tried his ankle earlier Saturday, but he wasn't deemed ready, and the team doesn't want to risk him in a regular-season game. His absence will open up playing time for several bench pieces, with Royce O'Neale being the most likely alternative to jump into a starting role. Booker's next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Monday.