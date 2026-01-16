Booker (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game in New York, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Booker sat out Thursday's loss to the Pistons with the ankle issue, but he was able to participate at shootaround and head coach Jordan Ott said he was hopeful that Booker would be able to return for Saturday's game. If he is able to get back out there, Grayson Allen could head back to the second unit and Collin Gillespie's usage rate would dip.