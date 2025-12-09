Booker (groin) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Booker sustained a right groin strain against the Lakers on Dec. 1, though he has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup. If the star guard is cleared to suit up against Oklahoma City, Jamaree Bouyea and Jordan Goodwin are candidates to see a dip in minutes. In his previous five games before sustaining the groin injury, Booker averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting just 36.4 percent from the field in 37.8 minutes per contest.