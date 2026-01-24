Booker didn't return to Friday's 110-103 loss to the Hawks after exiting with five seconds left in the third quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury. He finished the game with 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assiss and one steal across 28 minutes.

Booker suffered the injury when he stepped on the foot of Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. He immediately headed to the locker room, and he was seen leaving the arena in crutches after the game, per ESPN.com. The Suns should have a clearer update Saturday on the nature and extent of Booker's injury, but at this stage, the veteran guard is looking likely to miss the team's next game Sunday versus the Heat.