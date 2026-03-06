Booker recorded 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 loss to the Bulls.

Booker was asked to lead the charge in the scoring column on a night where Jalen Green couldn't get his shot to fall. Booker answered the call and paced the Suns with 27 points, but more importantly, he logged 30-plus minutes and looked healthy in just his second game back from a right hip strain.