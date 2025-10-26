Allen provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 133-111 loss to the Nuggets.

With Jalen Green (hamstring) yet to make his Suns debut, Allen got his third straight start to begin the season and once again provided solid secondary scoring behind Devin Booker. Allen's usage will decline once Green gets healthy, but at the moment he's filling a key role in the offense, averaging what would be a career-high 12.0 field-goal attempts and 8.7 three-point attempts per game, en route to 15.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 threes a contest.