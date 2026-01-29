Green (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Pistons.

Green has missed the past two games for Phoenix after aggravating his hamstring injury, but he was able to get in a workout Tuesday and head coach Jordan Ott said that Green would not require a full practice before he's cleared to return, so perhaps, he'll be able to get back out there Thursday night. If he is cleared to return, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin's usage rate could dip a bit.