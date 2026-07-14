Suns' Khaman Maluach: Another productive showing Monday

Maluach finished with 21 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks across 27 minutes in Monday's 95-88 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Maluach had another dominant performance Monday, recording his third double-double in as many games. The 2025 No. 10 overall pick out of Duke appeared in 46 regular-season games for the Suns during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 3.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.1 steals over 8.9 minutes. Maluach is still young, so he has more work to do to develop his game. However, with Mark Williams having trouble staying healthy over the years, it wouldn't be surprising to see Maluach make some starts in 2026-27. Even if he doesn't, it's still reasonable to believe he will be more productive than he was during his inaugural season.