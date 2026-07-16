Suns' Khaman Maluach: Double-double in SL win

Maluach tallied 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 100-88 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Maluach led his team with 23 points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds as part of a winning effort. The second-year center has impressed throughout the Las Vegas Summer League, scoring at least 15 points in all four appearances while recording a double-double in three straight contests. The Duke product played sparingly at the NBA level during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes across 46 regular-season appearances (one start).