The door is open for Maluach to start at center for the Suns in the wake of Mark Williams' offseason shoulder surgery, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

The 2025 first-rounder is coming off a promising Summer League run, averaging 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor over four appearances. Williams is expected to miss around five months, so the runway with Phoenix's top spot at center could be a long one. Maluach does have Oso Ighodaro to overcome for the role, so fantasy managers should keep close tabs on what projects to be a fierce camp competition.