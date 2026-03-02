site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Khaman Maluach: Recalled by Phoenix
Phoenix recalled Maluach from the G League's Valley Suns on Sunday.
Maluach hasn't seen many opportunities at the NBA level with 26 appearances and 5.3 minutes per contest, so he's likely to be an emergency depth option Tuesday against the Kings.
