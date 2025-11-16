The Suns recalled Maluach from the G League's Valley Suns on Saturday.

Maluah joined the Suns' G League affiliate for Friday's loss to the Rip City Remix, posting nine points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes. The rookie first-rounder has logged double-digit minutes just once for the parent club, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him get some reps in with the Valley Suns moving forward.