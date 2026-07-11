Suns' Khaman Maluach: Records double-double Friday

Maluach finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 81-79 Summer League win over Portland.

Maluach had a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double to begin his time in Las Vegas. He was efficient from deep, though he had trouble taking care of the ball and committed a game-high seven turnovers. The 2025 No. 10 overall pick appeared in 46 regular-season games for Phoenix during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with averages of 3.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.1 steals over 8.9 minutes. Maluach is currently listed behind Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro on the depth chart, but he will likely need to clean up some things before earning consistent minutes for the Suns in 2026-27.