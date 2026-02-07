Phoenix recalled Maluach from the G League's Valley Suns on Friday.

Maluach was initially assigned to the G League squad Friday but was quickly called back to the NBA club, where he's expected to play a bench role Saturday versus Philadelphia. He has failed to log more than three minutes in any of his last four NBA appearances, averaging 0.5 points and 0.5 rebounds per game over that span. At the G League level, he has produced seven consecutive double-doubles, so he'll be more valuable in that competition if he's assigned again in the future.