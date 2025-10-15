Maluach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's exhibition against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Maluach is getting the start with Nick Richards (rest) and Oso Ighodaro (rest) joining Mark Williams (undisclosed) on the sidelines, so Maluach could be flirting with 30 minutes Tuesday evening. While he'll have some time to shine in Tuesday's exhibition, he's buried on the depth chart in Phoenix, so he's not worth targeting in most formats.