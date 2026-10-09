Head coach Jordan Ott said Friday that Bridges' (ankle) X-rays came back negative, and he participated in Friday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bridges exited Wednesday's preseason loss to the Bulls with a right ankle injury and did not return, though this news bodes well for his status ahead of the regular season. Ott added that the team will "be smart" with Bridges moving forward, so it wouldn't be surprising if he missed time during the preseason. The 28-year-old forward can be considered questionable for Saturday's exhibition against San Antonio until the Suns provide an update.