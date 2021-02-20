McCall delivered 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Friday's loss against the Blue.

McCall is off to a strong start this season and is putting up a career-high 14.8 points per game through six appearances, while also adding 9.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has scored more than 15 points in four of his six games and has delivered double-digit scoring figures in three straight contests while looking deadly from three-point range -- he has made 64.2 percent of his treys so far.