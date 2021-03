McCall delivered 16 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), a rebound and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Raptors 905.

McCall didn't log many minutes, but he made the most of his time on the court and posted the team's second-highest scoring output in the loss. McCall is expected to remain as a bench piece for Monday's playoff matchup against Erie.