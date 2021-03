McCall notched 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 25 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Delaware.

McCall was one of three players that scored in double digits for Lakeland and there's no question he made the most of his playing time off the bench. He averaged 11.9 points per game in 15 appearances during the regular season and lived up to those numbers in the decisive game of the campaign.