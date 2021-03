McCall delivered 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Stars.

McCall had a strong performance off the bench but he's been trending in the wrong direction of late -- he enjoyed a strong start to the campaign but has now scored in double digits in just two of his last seven games. He might end up the regular season on a strong note following this performance, though.