McCall had 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against Erie.

McCall was chosen with the fifth overall pick in this year's G League Draft and has responded to that label thus far, putting up strong numbers and showing an ability to make an impact on both ends of the court almost on a nightly basis. He is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.