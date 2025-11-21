Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Missing another game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins' absence will extend to eight games due to an adductor strain. There's no clear timeline for his return, but his next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
