Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Missing third straight game
RotoWire Staff
Wiggins (thigh) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Wiggins is in line for his third straight absence while dealing with a left thigh strain. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against the Lakers.
