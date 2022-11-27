Wiggins contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three steals across 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-105 loss to Houston.

Wiggins logged just under six minutes off the bench in the first half and went 1-of-2 from the field with three points while also grabbing a steal off a bad pass from Kevin Porter. The Thunder guard got more involved in the second half, adding another 12 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter on 3-of-5 shooting from the field as Oklahoma City failed to claw its way back late. The 15 points marked his second-highest point total of the season while he also matched a season high with three steals in the contest.