Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Wiggins gets the nod in the first five, with Chet Holmgren (back) ruled out. In his previous start against the Pacers on Oct. 23, Wiggins finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and a block.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Notches 11 points in win•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Retreating to bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Goes for 23 points in start•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Will start vs. Indiana•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Headed to bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Poor shooting night Saturday•