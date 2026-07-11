Thunder's Bennett Stirtz: Paces OKC in Summer League loss

Stirtz supplied 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Stirtz turned in an efficient performance en route to a team-high 18 points, and he was the only Thunder player to score more than 12. The rookie out of Iowa delivered his highest-scoring performance of the summer Friday and has reached double figures in two of his three appearances between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. He'll likely face an uphill battle for a consistent role in a crowded Thunder backcourt during the 2026-27 campaign.