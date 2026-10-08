Stirtz posted 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Stirtz capitalized on extended second-half opportunities and delivered another impressive showing, posting 15 points in 31 minutes in the preseason opener against the Pelicans on Tuesday. His shooting was particularly encouraging, although his minus-20 rating reflected the struggles of Oklahoma City's reserve-heavy lineup. Stirtz will need to build on these performances to earn consistent regular-season minutes in a competitive backcourt, but his first two preseason outings are certainly encouraging.