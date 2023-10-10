Bertans recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3PT) and one steal in 10 minutes during Monday's 122-121 preseason win over the Spurs.

This was a strong showing for the veteran floor spacer, and it's exactly what he needed after a poor season with the Mavericks in 2022-23. The Thunder have a lot of options in the frontcourt, so Bertans is facing an uphill battle for playing time. For fantasy purposes, he's essentially a one-category specialist.