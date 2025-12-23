Hartenstein (calf) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Hartenstein is good to go for the second half of Oklahoma City's back-to-back set. For the campaign, Hartenstein has averaged 11.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest through 21 games. Branden Carlson should head to the bench Tuesday,