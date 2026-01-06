Hartenstein is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a right soleus strain.

Wednesday is set to be a sixth straight absence for Hartenstein, who appears to have no definitive timeline for a return to the court. With Alex Caruso (back) sidelined, Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins should slide over to power forward more frequently while Chet Holmgren soaks up the bulk of the center minutes in Hartenstein's place.