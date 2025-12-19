Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Back in action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf, rest) will be available for Friday's game against Minnesota.
As expected, Hartenstein is no longer on the injury report after getting the night off for maintenance Thursday against the Clippers. The big man is averaging a double-double this season with 12.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
