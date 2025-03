Hartenstein is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Pistons on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein will reenter the Thunder's starting five Saturday due to the absence of Chet Holmgren (rest). Hartenstein has averaged 11.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals over 27.3 minutes per game since the beginning of March.