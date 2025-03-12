Hartenstein will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against Boston, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Hartenstein has started for the Thunder in 42 games this season but will come off the bench Wednesday in Boston. In two games in a reserve role during the 2024-25 campaign, the veteran big man averages 13.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game
