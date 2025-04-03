Hartenstein will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein will be in the second unit for the Thunder on Wednesday against Detroit. The veteran big man has come off the bench three times for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 12.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, shooting 59.3 percent from the field.