Hartenstein ended Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Trail Blazers with 10 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

Hartenstein continues to stuff the stat sheet, logging his fourth double-double and sixth instance of 10-plus rebounds. He is averagaing 10.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.4 assistsm 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks on the season.