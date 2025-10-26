Hartenstein had 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 117-100 win over the Hawks.

Hartenstein scored in double figures for the first time this season. He also finished as the Thunder's second-leading rebounder en route to his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. Through three regular-season games, he's averaging 8.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest.