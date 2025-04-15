Hartenstein (Achilles) is expected to play in the postseason.
Hartenstein missed the final three regular-season games, but the Thunder already had the No. 1 seed locked up, so his absences were likely precautionary. During his first season in Oklahoma City, Hartenstein averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 57 regular-season appearances (53 starts).
