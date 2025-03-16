Hartenstein contributed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 win over the Pistons.

Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder on offense in this tough road matchup, the contributions made by Hartenstein on both ends of the court can't be overlooked. The big man filled the stat sheet admirably and recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories for the third time this season. As if that stat-filing ability wasn't enough, Hartenstein also recorded a double-double for the 24th time this season. The statuses of Chet Holmgren (rest) and Jalen Williams (hip) will determine Hartenstein's role in the upcoming games.