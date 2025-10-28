Hartenstein posted 16 points (8-11 FG), 12 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 101-94 win over the Mavericks.

Hartenstein pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds, continuing his solid start to the season. While Chet Holmgren often gets the accolades for his production, Hartenstein typically delivers above-average numbers on a nightly basis, without the fanfare. Look for him to be a nightly double-double threat, while also providing serviceable defensive contributions and out-of-position assists.