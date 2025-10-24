Hartenstein posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime win over the Pacers.

Hartenstein pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds, impacting the game despite scoring just four points. The Thunder certainly has a lot of options when it comes to scoring the basketball, a fact that should be considered when analyzing Hartenstein's overall fantasy value. He should be rostered in all formats, but has particular value in punt-points builds.